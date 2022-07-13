Man rapes minor girl, threatens to kill her

Aurangabad, July 13:

Cidco MIDC police have booked a man for raping a minor girl on two occasions and threatened her to kill if she tells anyone. Case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and rape has been registered against the accused Rizwan Syed Munaf (21).

Police said, accused Rizwan raped the minor victim when she was alone in the house on two occasions between February 14 and 19, 2022. The accused also made the video of the act. When he was making the video, his mother Shamimbee Syed Munaf helped the accused by guarding outside the house. He then threatened the girl to kill if she tell about it to her family, the victim mentioned in the complaint.

However, the girl remained pregnant after the incident and she lodged a complaint against Rizwan and his mother Shamimbee. PSI Prabha Aabuj is further investigating the case.