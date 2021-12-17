Man raping friend’s wife gets PC

Aurangabad, Dec 17:

The Waluj MIDC police arrested a man on Friday on the charges of raping his friend’s wife by threatening her to kill her husband recently. The accused Nitin Harishchandra Shinde (26, Kalanki, Kannad, presently staying in Bajajnagar) has been remanded in police custody till December 20.

Police said, the victim mentioned in the complaint that she is a resident of Bajajnagar. Her husband is a truck driver and she runs a grocery shop. Accused Nitin is her husband’s friend and he used to visit their house for the past two years.

On December 11 night, Nitin entered the victim’s house forcibly and raped her. She lodged a complaint against Nitin in Waluj MIDC police station. Under the guidance of PI Sandeep Gurme, the police team including PSI Sandeep Shinde and others arrested Nitin at Bajajnagar on Friday morning. He was produced before the court and has been remanded in police custody till December 20.