Man sets his 2-wheeler on fire

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 26-year-old man set his own two-wheeler on fire at the vehicle’s showroom in the Waluj area on Tuesday. According to details, Kunal Daunge purchased a motorcycle from a showroom in Bajajnagar on May 4, 2024.

Meanwhile, the machweel of the vehicle was broken down some days ago. So, Kunal went to the showroom Tuesday evening to replace it.

The showroom employees informed him that macwheel can be changed through insurance. The employees sought a vehilce licence which he did not have. In the meantime, he went out of the showroom and purchased a matchbox.

In a fit of rage, he pulled down his two-wheeler and set it one fire. The employees and customers were confused seeing the incident within a few movements. He did not allow the employees to douse the fire. The two-wheeler turned into ashes. Showroom employees rushed to MIDC Waluj Police Station against him. The process of registering a case was underway late at night.

A non-cognizable offence was registered against four employees of the showroom for manhandling Kunal and his friend. Police constable Kishor Ghusale is on the case.