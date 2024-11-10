Man stoned to death in jungle on pretext of searching treasurer

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 34-year-old man was poisoned and stoned to death in a jungle in Aadgaon Budruk Shivar by his friend on November 5. However, the incident came to light when the body was found on Sunday morning. The deceased has been identified as Santosh Suresh Khillare (34, Sindhiban).

According to details, Santosh Khillare was taken to a dense forest by his friend Mohan Salve (44, Mukundwadi) on the pretext of searching for hidden money.

He was given poison in liquor first and later, his head was crushed with a stone. The murder came to light after the body was found in Adgaon Budrak Shivara on Sunday morning.

Santosh, who lived in Sindhiban with his wife, three children and brother, was a welder in a private company. Some of his family members and Mohan work together in a paver block manufacturing company.

So, they had a good acquaintance. Santosh was suspicious of Mohan due to a personal dispute. Santosh once threatened to kill Mohan.

The accused planned to kill Santosh before he killed him. He took Santosh to Adgaon Budruk Shivar on the evening of November 5 and made him drink liquor on the pretext that they were going to search for hidden money. Later, he killed Santosh by crushing his head with a stone.

Investigation into kidnapping resulted in murder

The family of the deceased lodged a missing complaint of Santosh at the MIDC Cidco Police Station on November 6.

As no leads were found until November 8, Police Inspector (PI) Gajanan Kalyankar instructed API Bharat Pachole to probe the case.

API Bharat Pachole, constable Sanjay Nand, Santosh Sonawane, Prakash Sonawane and Santosh Gaikwad started a search. Footage of CCTV showed Mohan taking Santosh on a motorcycle. The team then detained Mohan from his house on Saturday night.

1stpoisoned & then stoned to death

During the interrogation, Mohan confessed to the murder and explained the sequence of events. As per his revelation, first, he bought three bottles of liquor and took Santosh to the forest. Police found an empty poison bottle at the scene. The accused made the deceased drink poison through liquor and then hit him with a stone.

Suspecting that Santosh may be alive, the accused threw him into a valley. PI Gajanan Kalyankar reached the spot on Sunday morning. Santosh's decomposed dead body was found hanging from a tree in the valley.

With the help of locals, the body was removed and taken to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).