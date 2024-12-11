Man threatens bank staff over seizure

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man created chaos at the union Bank of India, Co-operative Bank Colony branch on Tuesday over the seizure of his property.

The accused has been identified as Vilas Tangde (Cidco, N-6). Vilas verbally abused and physically assaulted recovery officer Kapil Vinayasingh Bilwal, threatening to kill him. Vilas demanded an explanation for the bank's seizure of his house in Singhgad Colony on Saturday. He continued to hurl abuses and issue threats in front of recovery officers Sumit Deshpande, Bharat Phapal and branch officer Abhay Baviskar. Despite attempts to calm him, Tangde refused to cooperate. Bilwal alerted the police through Dial 112. Police arrived and questioned Tangde, but he assaulted Bilwal again. Jawaharnagar Police have registered a case against Tangde for obstructing government work and issuing threats.