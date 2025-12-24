Man who attacked with a sickle finally arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A serious incident occurred on November 23 following an argument over speaking to a daughter-in-law. Based on the complaint filed by Nana Bhivsan Gundale, the accused was talking to the complainant’s daughter-in-law. When the complainant questioned him about it, the accused held a grudge and later attacked the complainant on the hand with a sickle before fleeing the scene.

A case was registered at the MIDC Waluj police station in this connection. Considering the seriousness of the offence, senior police inspector Rameshwar Gade ordered the immediate tracing of the accused and formed a special police team. After conducting a search operation, the team finally spotted the accused moving suspiciously in the Ambelohal–Kasoda Road area on Tuesday. The police swiftly detained him and brought him to the MIDC Waluj police station, where he was formally arrested for further investigation.