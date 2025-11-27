Manager steals Rs 10.74 lakh by selling company goods

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Rahul Tupe (25) from Pundliknagar embezzled Rs 10.74 lakh from Pratap Singh & Sons in just one and a half months by manipulating the company’s stock records. Jawaharnagar Police Station registered a case against him, confirmed Inspector Sachin Kumbhar.

State Manager of Business Development at the company,Vilas Jadhav, noticed discrepancies between the system stock and physical stock in November. Investigation revealed that Tupe, who managed the Trimurti Chowk branch, sold goods meant for the Nanded and Parli branches and diverted some payments into his personal account. Originally from Hartarpimpalgaon in Jalna district, Tupe currently resides in Pundliknagar. Police sub-inspector Maroti Khillare is continuing the investigation.