Mandakini Sapkal no more

Aurangabad:

Mandakini Shridharrao Sapkal (86, Surananagar) passed away due to a brief illness on Wednesday. She is survived by three sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. She was the mother of vice chancellor of MGM University Dr Vilas Sapkal, former BCUD director of Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University Dr R S Sapkal and Sanjeev Sapkal. She extended a helping hand to many social organisations from time to time. Her last rites were performed at the N-6 Jakatnaka crematorium.