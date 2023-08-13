Mandatory licenses for pet animals in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In an effort to regulate pet ownership, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has made it compulsory for residents with dogs and cats to obtain licenses for their pets. The licenses, mandated by the animal husbandry department, are crucial for legal ownership and management of these animals.

Failure to comply with this regulation, as outlined in Section 127 (2) (c) of the Municipal Act, could result in impounding and fines for pet owners. To secure a license, applicants must submit an application, along with two color photographs, a rabies vaccine certificate, and the requisite fee of Rs 750 for new dog licenses and Rs 500 for re-registrations after one year.

In the year 2023, a total of 336 dog licenses were issued, indicating a growing awareness of the legal requirement. However, despite the provision for cat licenses with similar documentation and a fee of Rs 500, no applications have been received for cat licenses so far.

Online license facility

Deputy commissioner Vijay Patil emphasized that the licensing process has been streamlined through online platforms for dog licenses, while cat licenses can also be obtained online. The municipal corporation encourages pet owners to abide by these regulations to ensure the wellbeing of both animals and the community.

Can confiscate pets

The municipal corporation has the authority to confiscate pets without licenses, and penalties may be imposed under the stipulated regulations. Despite this, no actions have been taken against violators as of now.