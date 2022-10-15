Maneka Gandhi objects to sterilisation of stray dogs in city

-AMC claims the allegations are baseless!

Aurangabad: In a sensational development, former union Minister and Animal Rights leader Maneka Gandhi has issued a letter to the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator and objected to the ongoing sterilisation programme on stray dogs in the city. She recommended probing the matter considering it an economical irregularity as the task is performed by violating the prescribed norms and the agency shortlisted by AMC is not registered with the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI). Meanwhile, the civic administration has geared up to submit their explanation in response to the letter.

It may be noted that the AMC awarded the responsibility to a private organisation - Arihant agency through the tender process. There is a huge competition to grab the contract. Hence some of the disappointed citizens complained about the matter to Gandhi. In response to this, she dashed a two-pages long letter to the AMC administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari.

Objections raised by former union minister

Gandhi stated that the state government can probe the matter as the agency is not registered with AWBI and is also not following the fixed norms. This amounts to an economical irregularity, she stated.

The letter also mentioned that the stray dog (held for sterilisation) should be kept in observation for one day to detect whether it is suffering from any ailment and on the second day the sterilisation should be done. Besides, after serving good food and proper medication for five long days, the stray dog should be released. The letter alleged that instead of this the AMC is sterilising the dog on the first day and re-releasing it on the second day. The stitches get removed. Besides, the ears of the stray dog are not being cut by adopting scientific methods. The AMC's agency to save food and medicine is releasing the dogs on the second day. The other points raised by her are as follows:

Arihant Agency is cheating the AMC. The stray dogs are also seen giving birth to puppies. It is just cutting the ear of dogs and releasing them.

The AMC animal husbandry department is not working through the scientific method. The ears of dogs are cut with the help of candles (Mombatti). This is a painful process.

There is no record mentioning where the stray dogs are released after sterilisation. Moreover, there is no committee to watchdog them.

The stock of anti-rabies injections given to the stray dogs is not stored in the refrigerator. Hence its quantity gets deteriorated.

Meanwhile, the AMC claimed that not a single allegation is true. Its clarifications are as follows:

Arihant Agency is registered with AWBI (the number is 1176).

In 2015, the AWBI stated that stray dogs should be kept in observation for at least two nights. However, the AMC keeps them for three nights and serves food and medication. There is no lethargy in this process.

The anti-rabies injection is also stocked at 208-degree celsius temperature.

The dog is released in the same area from where it was picked and the AMC has an updated record of it.

There is no base for allegations that the she-dogs are giving birth to puppies after sterilisation. This is nearly impossible.