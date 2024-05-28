Mangalsutra weighing 15 grams snatched

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Another mangalsutra theft has been reported in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, continuing a ten-day trend targeting women pedestrians.

According to police, the incident occurred on May 25, at 9:15 pm, in the N-3 area. Mangala Srikanth Purnapatre, a resident of N-3, was walking with her husband near the MSEDCL office when a thief on a two-wheeler approached from behind. The thief, described as a youth between 20 and 25 years old wearing a red T-shirt, snatched the 15-gram gold mangalsutra from her neck. A case has been registered at the Pundaliknagar police station and and the police are further investigating the case.