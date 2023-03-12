Mangrule, Dr Khandare, Dr Kadam & Hoke Patil elected to Mgmt Council

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The election of members on the Management Council (MC) and other authorities of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University was held transparently and smoothly on Sunday.

Vice-chancellor Dr Parmod Yeole presided over the ceremony.It may be noted that the election process started the eight seats on MC through Senators. Of them, elections in four reserved categories were declared unopposed.

So, the voting was conducted on Sunday in the university for the candidates of general groups.

There were 9 candidates in the fray for these seats. Most of the candidates were supported by two panels-Utkarsh and Vidyapatih Vikas Manch.

The Senate meeting began at 11 am today. This was the first meeting for the newly elected and nominated Senators. Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath and registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle were also present for the meeting. All 70 voters cast their votes between 11.3 am to 12.30 pm. All the votes were declared valid. MLAs Kailas Gorantayal, Rajesh Rathod and Dnyanraj Choughule also exercised their franchise.

Dr Mustajeeb Khan, deputy registrar Dr Ishwar Manza, Law officer Kishore Nade and Sanjay Lamb worked for the election along with other officers.

There was tie between Dr Ankush Kadam and Dr Bhagwan Singh Dhobal from teachers collegeium. Each of them had got 34 votes.However, Dr Kadam received the highest number of first preference votes and was declared winner.

The collegium-wise winners and losers are as follows;

1. Teachers:

--Dr Ankush Kadam (34 votes, winner)

--Dr Bhagwan Sing Dhobal (34 votes)

--Dr Shankar Ambhore (12 votes)

2. Principals:

--Dr Bharat Khandare (37 votes, winner)

--Dr Vishwas Kandhare (34 votes)

3. Management Representatives:

--Basavraj Mangrule (40 votes-winner)

--Govind Deshmukh (30 votes)

4. Gradauates-Senator

--Yogita Hoke Patil (36 votes, winner)

--Sunil Magre (34 votes)

Unopposed winners

There were four candidates for four reserved categories.

So, a candidate from each category was declared unopposed. Their names are as follows;

Dr Gautam Patil, Dr Ravi Kiran Sawant, Duttatray Bhange and Nitin Jadhav.

6 members of other authorities

The names of the nominated candidates are Dr Meher Pathrikar (member of Academic Council), Dr Haridas Vidhate, Dr Vikram Khilare and adv Subhash Raut (standing committee members), Dr Umakant Rathod and Sudhakar Chavan on grievance redressal committee.

Balance to be maintained

VC Dr Pramod Yeole said that the administration and the members of the different authorities are like two wheels of a vehicle. “The development will be done by maintaining a balance between two entities,” he added.