Manish Kalwaniya is new SP

Aurangabad, April 20:

Superintendent of Police (SP) of Aurangabad rural police Nimit Goyal has been transferred as the commandant of State Reserve Police Force at Aurangabad. The DCP of Nagpur City Manish Kalwaniya will be the new SP of Aurangabad.

Goyal took charge as SP on September 20, 2021 in place of SP Mokshada Patil. Several works were done for the benefit of police and people during his tenure. He gained popularity in very less time. Goyal has been transferred to SRPF as Commandant at Bharat Battalion at Satara in Aurangabad.

Osmanabad, Jalna SPs transferred

Simlarly, Nagpur City DCP Akshay Shinde has been transferred as SP of Osmanabad. Additional SP of Chandrapur Atul Kulkarni has been transferred as SP of Jalna. Beed district SP Raja Rajaswami has been transferred as DCP at Pune. Lata Phad has been transferred as SP of Highway Police at Pune.

Jalna’s SP Vinayak Deshmukh has been transferred to Western Region,Bruhanmumbai. Osmanabad’s SP Neeva Jain has been transferred to Southern Region, Nagpur City.