Manja seller arrested in Ranjangaon
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 26, 2024 08:35 PM2024-12-26T20:35:07+5:302024-12-26T20:35:07+5:30
Despite ongoing police surveillance on manja sellers, authorities received a tip-off about illegal and overpriced sales of manja in Ranjangaon. Acting swiftly on the information, PI Krishna Shinde ordered a raid. The team arrested Reshma Sheikh, a woman from Pavnagar, Ranjangaon with manja in her possession. A case has been registered against her at MIDC Waluj police station.