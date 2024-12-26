Manja seller arrested in Ranjangaon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Despite ongoing police surveillance on manja sellers, authorities received a tip-off about illegal and overpriced sales of manja in Ranjangaon. Acting swiftly on the information, PI Krishna Shinde ordered a raid. The team arrested Reshma Sheikh, a woman from Pavnagar, Ranjangaon with manja in her possession. A case has been registered against her at MIDC Waluj police station.