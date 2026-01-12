Manja threat : Festive enthusiasm poses a threat to life

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Dangerous nylon and glass-coated threads (manja) are putting citizens’ lives at risk in the city. Incidents of serious injuries to two-wheeler riders, pedestrians, children and birds are being reported repeatedly.

In some cases, life-threatening accidents caused by nylon threads getting entangled around the neck have also been recorded by the administration. As a precaution, alert citizens have fitted bamboo guards on their two-wheelers. Some have installed plastic or iron wire protective rods (guards) to ensure their own safety.

Due to its extreme sharpness, this nylon thread can cause deep cuts to the throat, hands and face. When the string wraps around the necks and wings of birds, they are unable to fly and often die after prolonged suffering.

Although the state government has imposed a strict ban on nylon and glass-coated threads, they are still being sold in some parts of the city. This has raised questions about the enforcement of the ban, with social activists and vigilant citizens demanding strict action against sellers, seizure drives and large-scale public awareness campaigns.