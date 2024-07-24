Manjeet Cotton cheated of Rs 31L by Haryana company

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Pundaliknagar police have registered a case against three including a broker for cheating a local raw cotton ginning company Manjeet Cotton Pvt Ltd (MCPL) for Rs 31.29 lakh. The police have booked Haryana’s businessmen Rajiv Kumar, Pankaj Bhatia and Sumit Uthra.

As per the complaint, the companies MCPL and Manjeet Global Pvt Ltd manufacture of cotton yarn. The thread (yarn) is supplied to various companies in India which are further utilized to manufacture clothes.

In 2023, the MCPL through Rajiv Kumar of Mumbai-based broker company (Shubham Marketing), entered into a deal of supplying raw material to Haryana’s V S Fibre Pvt Ltd Company at the rate of Rs 204, Rs 190 and Rs 195 per kg respectively. MCPL received the e-mail of the agreement (sale deed). Haryana company’s Pankaj Bhatia assured of transferring the amount through RTGS after receiving the raw material.

As per the agreement, MCPL on July 7, 2023, dispatched the raw material order of Rs 31.29 lakh. However, on July 11, the mediator Rajiv Kumar told MCPL that Bhatia’s company sold the raw material to Tamil Nadu’s K G Denim Company, but it was found to be of substandard quality.

Yarn was utilized to prepare the linen

Acting upon the complaint, MCPL sent its quality control officer Murlidharan Reddiyar for testing of the raw material to Tamil Nadu on July 20. However, it was found that the yarn was already utilized to prepare the cloth.

The MCPL then contacted the above three, but they gave evasive replies and started to avoid them. They also refused to pay the money.

On behalf of MCPL, Shailendra Singh lodged a complaint with Pundaliknagar police station inspector Rajesh Yadav. ASI Sunil Mhaske is investigating the case.