Manjeet Pride Group’s valuable contribution to sustainable urban development

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Director of Manjeet Pride Group, Naveen Bagdiya, has set new benchmarks for sustainable development in the real estate sector. His firm belief is: “Environmental protection is not just a responsibility, but a commitment to future generations.”

Manjeet Pride Group’s projects like ‘My World’, ‘One World’, and ‘Dream World’ have become symbols of eco-friendly technology, energy efficiency, and modern lifestyle. In response to the pressing challenges of global warming, the group has been consistently working to promote the concept of green buildings.

23 year old magnificent tradition

30 Successful Projects Completed

500 Plots Sold

5,000 Satisfied Buyers

25,000 Satisfied Customers

Environmental Awareness

Naveen Bagdiya is the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar chairman of the Indian Green Building Council and has laid the foundation for the green building movement in the city. Thanks to his initiative, many projects today serve as exemplary models of energy efficiency, water conservation, waste management, and healthy living spaces.

Social Contribution

Alongside real estate, Bagdiya has made significant contributions in the social sector. Through the Dr. Venuprajakash Charitable Trust, he has promoted education, healthcare, and social initiatives. By implementing programs for underprivileged sections of society, he has underscored his commitment to the community.

High-Quality Buildings

With features like earthquake-resistant structures, attractive designs, water and energy-saving systems, and environmentally conscious planning, these projects have enhanced the city’s reputation. Naveen Bagdiya’s vision, environmental sensitivity, and social commitment are giving new direction to the city’s journey toward becoming a smart and sustainable urban center.