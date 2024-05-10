Manjeet Pride projects see huge bookings on Akshaya Tritiya

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Manjeet Pride's housing projects One World, Dream World and My World witnessed a surge in bookings on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, which is considered an ideal day for big-ticket purchases in the country. The real estate group, known for its luxurious offerings, saw a large number of customers booking homes across its projects.

Manjit Pride is credited for bringing a unique architectural style and high-end living to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The group's mega township One World on Jyotinagar Road, My World in a posh colony near the airport, and Dream World on Prozone Mall Road are some of its popular projects. Many people visited the sites to experience the architectural beauty on Akshaya Tritiya.