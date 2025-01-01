Manjeet pride sees surge in homebuyers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As home prices are set to rise in 2025, Manjeet Pride Group's year-end offer attracted numerous home buyers in the city.

The offer, available until December 31, 2024, provided significant discounts on properties in major projects like One World, Dream World, My World and VXL Residences. The special deal aimed to help buyers secure homes before the expected price increase, and it resulted in a strong customer turnout. Manjeet Pride’s projects, known for their quality construction, modern amenities and aesthetic appeal, have gained widespread admiration. The company expressed gratitude for the positive response and pledged to continue offering exceptional housing options in the future for the citizens.