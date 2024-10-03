Manoj Jarange discharged from hospital

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Manoj Jarange, leader of the Maratha reservation movement, was discharged from a private hospital on Thursday after eight days of treatment. He has since left for his village, Antarwali.

In the coming days, Jarange will hold meetings in Marathwada and Solapur districts to raise awareness about the Maratha reservation issue ahead of the assembly elections. He mentioned, "Preparations are underway for the Dussehra gathering at Narayangad (district Beed)." MLA Satish Chavan and Congress Seva Dal president Vilas Aautade visited him before he left for his village with supporters, including Pradeep Solunke.