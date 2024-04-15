Many aspirants of Mahayuti ready but cannot fight before us: MLC Danve

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The candidate of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has started a campaign for the Lok Sabha elections in the local Constituency. Despite this, Mahayuti has not done seat sharing. In reality, there are many aspirants ready from BJP and Eknath Shinde Sena to contest elections from here. Mahayuti does have the courage to decide candidate and give a ticket against us,” said MLC Ambadas Danve, the Opposition leader in the Legislative Council.

He was talking to newsmen on Monday after arriving here at 6 am, today on getting the post of ‘leader’ of the party. The office-bearers of the Sena gave him a rushing welcome at Chikalthana Airport. MLC Danve said that the post headship in Sena is a big responsibility.

“Manohar Joshi, Wamanrao Mhadik, Madhukar Sapotdar were on the post of ‘leader’. Currently, Sanjay Raut and Chandrakant Khaire are on this post. Very few Shiv Saniks have had the opportunity of such a post of leadership. I have also got this opportunity,” he added.

Same manifesto of BJP for 3rd time

Criticizing BJP's manifesto, MLC Danve said he has manifestos of BJP for the 2014 and 2019 elections. “In BJP's manifesto published yesterday for the 2024 LS election, only its photograph was changed. Almost 80 per cent content is similar to the last two elections manifestos,” he said.