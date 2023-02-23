Many Jr colleges teachers continue to boycott of assessment

Aurangabad:

Teachers of many junior colleges from the district have continued the boycott of assessment of answer books of HSC. A meeting of moderators of English subject was to be held today. Out of a total of 165 moderators, only 20 were present.

Junior College Teachers Association (JUCTA) submitted a memorandum to the divisional officers of the Board for boycotting the answer books assessment works.

JUCTA president Dr Ravindra Patil said that teachers from Deogiri College, Vivekanand College, Saraswati Bhuvan College, Muktanand College-Gangapur, Deogaon Rangari Junior College demonstrated in from the divisional office of the Board on Thursday. Dr Bharat Khairnar, Sanjay Gaikwad, S M Gangarde, Champala Kahate, Rakesh Khairnar, Nikhil Sahastrabuddhe and others were present.