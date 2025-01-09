Many people cheated for lakhs of rupees through fake website of credit society

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Many people were cheated in lakhs of rupees by making a fake website in the name of Al Khair Baitulmaal Urban Cooperative Credit Society

According to details, a fake website and seven different pages were created in the name of Al Khair Baitulmaal Urban Cooperative Credit Society on social media.

Through this, unknown persons cheated many people in lakhs of rupees by luring them to give loans. As there was an increase in cheating cases during one year, a case was finally registered at the Cyber Police Station on Wednesday.

Syed Habibullah (51), the manager of the credit society, lodged a complaint. The credit society provides interest-free loans to its members by mortgaging gold as collateral. No one other than the members gets the loan and no transaction is done.

A year ago, a person was cheated by being lured into giving a loan in the name of the same credit society through social media. Syed Habibullah filed a complaint with the Cyber Police Station.

In June 2024, Qayyum Najmuddin Mullaji approached a credit society. He was also cheated of Rs 20,000 by sending his ID card and other documents claiming to be an employee of the credit society. The accused was contacting many people through fake websites and pages and luring them to give loans from the credit society. For this, he was collecting money from them by giving various reasons like insurance fees, and loan charges. In January and March, two people who were cheated similarly approached the credit society.

Scam reached up to Bihar

In March 2024, a person named Prasad from Bihar was also cheated of Rs 8,000 in a similar manner. Rashid Ahmed Farooq Ahmed Chaudhary was cheated of Rs 17 lakh rupees.

Cyber police's irresponsibility, applications left without probe

Many of those who were deceived, lodged complaints at the Cyber Police Station. However, like other applications, the Cyber Police ignored their complaints and didn't take any action on the fake websites and social media pages. As a result, the confidence of the accused was enhanced and citizens were fooled. It is repeatedly coming to light that the Cyber Police are not investigating all such complaints. A case is registered literally after six to seven months, in many cases.