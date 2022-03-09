Maqbara garden will be haven for tourists: ASI

Aurangabad, March 9:

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) has celebrated the International Women’s Day (on Tuesday).

The superintending archaeologist Milan Kumar Chauley informed that the circle has plans to develop a beautiful sprawling garden in front of the royal mausoleum Bibi ka Maqbara. The place will be a haven for the tourists and local visitors.”

The city survey officer Shalini Bidarkar, ASI’s administrative officer Vilish Ramteke and surveyor Ashok Ture were the guests of honour. The ASI felicitated Bidarkar and the surveyor of the city survey office Hemant Auti on the occasion.

Chauley underlined that the development works would be undertaken after completion of the measurement of Maqbara’s land.He hoped that the city survey office will help completing the task soon.

Bidarkar assured of extending all help to ASI. She said that the PR card of the heritage Bibi Ka Maqbara was prepared by me.The measurement is a part of our work.The works of ASI will be settled on priority in future.

Ramteke conducted the proceedings and also proposed a vote of thanks.The male and female officers the circle were also present on the occasion.