Maratha activists protest BJP leader keneakar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

BJP leader Sanjay Keneakar faced protests from Maratha activists after making remarks about Maratha reservation leader Manoj Jarange Patil. On Saturday afternoon, activists attempted to vandalize Keneakar’s office but were stopped by police. Security was increased after the incident. Jarange Patil has been critical of the BJP and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, which led to the protest. Activists Kishor Balande, Prof. Akash Solunke, Shriram Maske, Bharat Tupe, Babasaheb Dange, Ganesh Kale, Nandu Mote, Shivam Jagtap, Ishwar Bhuphe, Vishal Bhokre, Sudhakar Shinde, Krishna Gadekar, and Jagannath Pawar were present.