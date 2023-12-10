Maratha agitation: Fadnavis defends police action, hints at inquiry

Fadnavis confirms registration of 139 cases across the state

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Responding to demands for withdrawing charges against Maratha reservation protestors, home minister Devendra Fadnavis defended the police's actions and hinted at possible disciplinary action against certain officers.

On September 1, the police had lathi-charged during the Maratha hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati. After that, intense agitations were carried out across the state. This was reflected in the Nagpur winter session. Five questions were raised in connection with lathi charge and agitation across the state. Responding to it, in the Maratha reservation agitation, 139 cases were registered across the state, including the Antarwali Sarati. Over 79 police officers were injured in stone pelting by the violent mob and 7 officers and 13 staff were injured in other districts. In this, reservation leader Manoj Jarange raised his voice to demand withdrawal of all the crimes against the protesters. However, during the protest, the police used 'reasonable force in a defensive manner', said Fadnavis stating that the necessary action will be taken after investigation in line with withdrawal of the crime.

He further added that the agitation turned violent in Antarwali Sarati, Nanded and Beed districts. The police were also injured in stone pelting by the violent mob. The police resorted to lathi charge in a defensive manner. Around 50 protesters were injured. After that in Pune, Solapur, Kolhapur, Sangli, Jalna, Dharashiv, Yavatmal, Nanded, Parbhani and Ahmednagar government vehicles were pelted with stones and set on fire.

Departmental inquiry of officers

After the lathicharge, the then additional superintendent, deputy superintendent, in-charge of Gondi and Ambad police stations were suspended. Fadnavis clarified that now according to the report of the additional director general of police, the proposal of a departmental inquiry against him is also under consideration.