Maratha community should get reservation within 6 months

Tanaji Sawant: The previous government abolished this reservation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: It is a modest expectation that the Maratha community should get sustainable reservation in the next 6 months. The government and the court should decide from what this reservation should be given. The Maratha community should not be taken for granted said, health minister Dr Tanaji Sawant.

A review meeting of the health department was held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Sunday in the presence of Sawant. After the meeting, he interacted with the media. The previous government tried to give reservation only for political benefits. After Devendra Fadnavis became Chief Minister, he gave reservation. The High Court upheld it. Later, there was a change of power in the state. We went with people with whom we had no connection for 30-40 years. When this reservation was challenged in the Supreme Court, the government did not even attend the dates. So this reservation is gone. We now appeal that the community should get reservation here within six months on behalf of the government. Efforts will be made through all the people's representatives, said Sawant.

Action will be taken soon on corruption

The health department has done an excellent job. So far 14 health campaigns have been implemented. The government will seriously consider the corruption that has taken place during the corona period and action will be taken on it in the next few days, said Dr Sawant.