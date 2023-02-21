Maratha Kranti Morcha demands action on AMC

Aurangabad: The birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was celebrated across the country on February 19. However the officials of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) did not garland the statue of Shivaji Maharaj in the Shiv Smarak at Kranti Chowk, which was erected a year ago.

Not a single municipal official was present on the occasion. Therefore, on behalf of the Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM), a statement was made to the government to take action against the administrator of the municipal corporation, Abhijit Chaudhary. A delegation of MKM gave this statement to the officials of the 'Chief Minister's Secretariat Cell' in the divisional commissioner office on Tuesday. The statement warned of agitation if no action was taken against municipal administrator within seven days. Prof Chandrakant Bharat, Suresh Wakade, Ramesh Gaikwad, Manoj Gayke and others were present.