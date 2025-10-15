Maratha Mavala Sanghatana protests for farmers’ relief, Shiv Smarak completion

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Maratha Mavala Sanghatana protested outside the Divisional Commissioner’s office on Wednesday, demanding Rs 50,000 per hectare for farmers hit by heavy rains, a declaration of a wet drought, and immediate completion of the Shiv Smarak in the Arabian Sea.

Kharif crops across Marathwada were severely damaged by September’s heavy rains, and floods destroyed large portions of farmland along rivers and streams. Protesters called the state’s financial aid inadequate. The protest, led by Maratha Mavala Sanghatana president prof. Manikrao Shinde, also demanded local job reservations in MIDC areas and financial support for market committees. Participants included Bharat Kadam, Rani Pawar, Vidya Mohite and others.