Maratha quota survey sparks controversy with bizarre questions and lengthy interviews

183-question survey, spread across 39 pages, raises eyebrows with its content

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The ongoing socio-economic survey of Marathas and open castes in Maharashtra has come under fire for its lengthy questionnaires and seemingly irrelevant questions. An open class session takes nearly an hour to complete the family questionnaire for just one household.

The 183-question survey, spread across 39 pages, raises eyebrows with its content. Among others, it inquires about jaundice treatment: "Do you get treated by magicians or quack after contracting jaundice?" Many such quirky questions have drawn criticism for their lack of relevance to assessing socio-economic backwardness.

Adding to the frustration, completing a family survey can take between 30 minutes to an hour due to lengthy discussions and data entry on government-provided apps. The survey team currently conducts interviews with 10-15 families per day, aiming to finish by January 30th. However, the number of open caste families to be surveyed in the city remains unclear.

This controversial initiative comes amidst ongoing agitation by the Maratha community demanding direct reservation under the OBC category. Manoj Jarange-Patil, a prominent leader, recently led a march to Mumbai advocating for their demands. In response, the government launched the survey through the State Backward Classes Commission in September 2023.

The questionnaire itself is divided into four sections: basic information, family situation, social status, and health information. It also delves into education levels, income sources, land ownership, vehicle possession, and even political participation. Questions regarding social practices like dowry system, widow remarriage, animal sacrifices, and caste hierarchy further fuel concerns about the survey's focus.

Critics highlight the lack of clarity and potential biases in the survey design. The lengthy interviews pose logistical challenges and raise concerns about data accuracy. Many fear the process might not accurately reflect the socio-economic conditions of both Maratha and open caste communities.