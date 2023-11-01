Maratha reservation: last rites performed on youth on receiving Govt aid only

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The last rites on Balu Bhokare who committed suicide at Dhamangao in Phulambri tehsil of the distr for Maratha reservation on Tuesday evening were performed at his village on Wednesday.

When the incident came to light, his body was sent to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The post-mortem was performed on him this morning and the dead body was handed over to the relatives.

When the body reached Dhamangaon after post-mortem, his family members refused to perform the last rites on him until their demands were fulfilled.

Tehsildar Dr Krishna Kangule handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh as Government compensation along with written assurance to the family members at 5 pm today. On receiving the compensation and assurance, the last rites were performed on him at Dhamangaon after six hours. Nayab tehsildar Gaikwad, police inspector Ravindra Nikalje, Nandu Mote, Varun Pathrikar and others were present.