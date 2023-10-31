Maratha stir for reservation spreading in city & rural areas

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Agitations in different forms are being staged in various colonies and villages of the city and rural areas of the district on Tuesday, the sixth day, in support of Maratha reservation demand. The stir for reservation is spreading day by day in the city and rural areas to support the demand.

Members of the Maratha community staged ‘Rasta Roko and burnt tyres on Beed bypass today while others were seen showing carrots at Kranti Chowk, Pundliknagar to protest against the government. Students from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University took out a candle march

Ganesh Lokhande has been staging a hunger strike at Kranti Chowk for the past six days. Maratha community members showed a carrot as part of the protest. Vijay Kakde, one of the representatives of the agitors said that they are protesting because the government is only showing the carrot of meetings while the health of Manoj Jarange Patil is deteriorating day by day due to the hunger strike.

Angry Maratha community members burnt tyres on the bypass and staged ‘rasta roko’ on Monday evening. They also raised slogans. Sunil Kotkar, Ramesh Gaikwad, Nilesh Dhavle, Dr Divya Patil and others were present.

Thiyya agitation is underway at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Pundliknagar. Sakal Maratha members showed carrots and staged ‘rasta roko’ as part of the protest. Traffic was disrupted for some time. Shailesh Bhise, Amol Jadhav, Vaibhav Bhagat and others.

Kanta Patil has been on an indefinite hunger strike for six days at Hanumannagar Chowk in Pundliknagar area. The agitator is getting support from people of all religions and all parties. Female members of the Maratha community recited 'pothi' at the hunger strike site.

Maratha community members tonsured their heads en mass at Mukundwadi on Tuesday in protest against the government Motilal Jagtap, Bhausaheb Jagtap, Babasaheb Dange and others were present.