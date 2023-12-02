Marathas in M’wada should get Kunbi certificates: Kautikrao Thale Patil

43rd Marathwada Sahitya Sammelan: Maratha of Vidarbha are Kunbis but but not of Marathwada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: At the 43rd Marathwada Sahitya Sammelan, Marathwada Sahitya Parishad (MSP) president Kautikrao Thale Patil demanded that Kunbi certificates be given to the Marathas of Marathwada without any hurdle.

Thale Patil was speaking at the inauguration of the 43rd Marathwada Sahitya Sammelan at Gangapur on Saturday. Patil said that Marathwada was under Muslim rule for about 652 years and during this period, not a single dynasty in Marathwada evolved. He added that all Marathas are Kunbis and the Maratha of Vidarbha are Kunbis but their relatives in Marathwada are not Kunbis. He questioned what type of justice this is.

Thale Patil also spoke about the farmers issues and said that MSP has been raising these issues for the last 20 years but the government does not pay any attention to their demands. He added that many politicians belong to the farmers family but they have nothing to do with the farmers. MLC Vikram Kale and former assembly president Sesha Rao Mohite also expressed their views on the occasion.

River linking project should be implemented

MLA Prakash Solanke, in his inaugural address, said that there are many serious problems in Marathwada, the biggest being the continuous drought due to the degradation of nature. He said that to solve this problem, the plan of a river linking project worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore should be implemented. He also said that the Maratha community should get lasting reservation. Solanke also thanked Manoj Jarange-Patil for his efforts in getting Kunbi records searched for the first time in 75 years. He said that it is because of Jarange-Patil that the government is now considering giving Kunbi certificates to the Marathas of Marathwada.

Should write on corruption

Thale Patil also drew attention to the issue of professors on hourly basis and said that in a college, a clerk in a university opens a college and takes Rs 1 lakh, Rs 5 lakh for an employee, Rs 10 lakh for a teacher and Rs 50 lakh for a professor. He appealed to writers to write on this issue.