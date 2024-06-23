Marathas to barge Govt officers if records of Kunbi are withdrawn: Jarange

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The records of the Maratha community as Kunbi were found in Government documents. The community members will barge the Government officers if the records are withdrawn at the request of the OBC representatives,” said Manoj Jarange-Patil, the leader of the Maratha reservation. He was re-admitted to a private hospital in the city on Friday afternoon due to high blood pressure.

Talking to journalists here on Sunday morning, he said that there was a sensation on his hands and feet. “I felt unwell and got admitted to the hospital for the treatment. Don't worry about my health, I am fine now. I will go to Antarwali Sarati on June 25,” he said.

When he was asked about Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s assurance to the OBC community of not disturbing their quota, Jarange said that what the law says is more important than the stand of the Government. He appealed to Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis to make a firm decision about the reservation.

“Kunbi records of the Maratha community have been found in Government documents in every village and tehsil. So, the reservation should be given before July 13. Government records cannot be withdrawn just because someone is protesting,” he said.

Some leaders from the ruling Government said that Kunbi and Marathas are different. On the issue, the Maratha reservation activist asked a question to Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan how sub-castes were included in OBC along with chief castes.

He said that if the reservation is given to other castes on the basis of profession, they (Marathas) would too show agriculture as their profession. Jarange said that no one should come in the way of reservation.

“Give reservation according to our definition of sage-soyerye (blood relatives), otherwise not. Don't insult the ‘gulal’ that was sprayed in Vashi. If you lose the reservation, I will not leave you,” he said.