Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din at Winchester School

Aurangabad, March 5:

Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din was celebrated at Winchester International English School. Principal/director Dr Afsar Khan inaugurated a wall board drawing, depicting the portrait of eminent Marathi poet Kusumagraj on whose birth anniversary Marathi Gaurav Din is celebrated.

Venu Pathrikar anchored the programme in Marathi. Shrusti Tayde and Nitya Phoply from K.G. Section, Sarika Patil, Shaikh Irfan and Zainab Zaheer spoke in Marathi explaining the importance of the day. Abdul Rehman rendered a song. Dr Khan presented a poem “Phool Pakhare” in Marathi. Maya Suradkar proposed a vote of thanks.