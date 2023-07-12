Marathi Bhasha Vidyapith shifted to Amravati, M’wad loses 1 more edn institution

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Marathwada region has lost one more educational institute in the form of Marathi Bhasha Vidyapith (Marathi Langauge University).

It may be noted that there was a long pending demand to start Marathi Bhasha Vidyapith (MBV) at Ambejogai in Beed district of Marathwada.

The reason is that the first Marathi poet Mukundraj was hailing from Ambejogai and his book ‘Viveksindhu’ is considered to be the first book in Marathi.

Also, Marathwada is called ‘Santanchi Bhumi’ (land of saints) as the region has great saints like Sant Dnyaneshwar.

However, the higher and technical education department (HTED) issued orders on Tuesday about establishing Marathi Bhasha Vidyapith at Ridhapur in Amravati district.

A six-member committee led by Sadanand More (president of Maharashtra Rajay Sahitya and Sanskriti) was formed for the establishment of the university.

The academicians and teachers from Marathwada expressed anger over this. They raised the question of the importance of Ridhapur over Ambejogai.

No public representative raises voice

This is not the first time that an institute was shifted to another region. Earlier, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) which was proposed for Chharatpati Sambhajinagar was shifted to Vidarbha. Even, Forensic College and Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU) were first proposed for the city. However, the Forensic College and MNLU were first opened in another region and later, in the district.

This has not ended here, the Government announced International Sports University for the city. But, it was first opened in Pune and the second Sports University will come up in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Significantly, no public representative raised a voice against this.