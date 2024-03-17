Marathi book ‘May Mauli’ released

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ‘May Mauli’ a Marathi book written by theatre artist Vijayalaxmi Deshpande was released in a programme held here recently.

Former head of the Dramatics Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Jayant Shevatekar, prominent dietician Rasika Deshmukh and veteran music teacher Meera Sahastrabudhe were present in the programme.

This is the second book by the author. Her first book ‘Sanskarganga’ is a collection of poems with emphasizing values. Prominent writer Dr Dasu Vaidya has given the preface for the book. Rasika Deshmukh said that each drama addresses a social problem and conveys a message to society. Dr Jayant Shevatekar also spoke.

CA Renuka Deshpande deshpande conducted the proceedings of the programme while Aparna Deshpande proposed the vote of thanks. Rashmi Deshpande and Manjusha Shelgaonkar introduced the guests. Lata Pathak, Asha Shaharwale, Parimala Shahiwale, and others worked for the success of the programme.