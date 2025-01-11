Marathi to see good days only if used everywhere: Uday Samant

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The classical Marathi language, with a tradition of 2,000 years, has reached every corner of the world. Marathi will see good days only if it is given priority, from speaking at home to primary education,” said Uday Samant, Industries and Marathi language minister.

It may be noted that the Central Government has granted the status of classical language to Marathi. On getting the status of classical language, the first Government programme in the State was organised with pomp and show at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

The inauguration ceremony was held in a unique manner by breaking the pot of letters by Marathi Language Minister Uday Samant. Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari presided over the function.

Uday Samant was speaking at the programme today. Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar and Head of Marathi Department Dr Dasu Vaidya were the chief guests.

Initially, all the dignitaries came to the university auditorium with 'Granth Dindi'.The Dindi reached the auditorium with photographs and plaques of 50 renowned writers in the hands of the students. Dignitaries, Dr Mustajeeb Khan, Dr Praveen Wakte, Dr Kailas Ambhure, Dr Kailas Ingle and other dignitaries. VC Dr Fulari welcomed Uday Samant.

The students of the Yoga Shastra Department gave a unique presentation by holding the alphabet plaques of 'Abhijat Marathi'. Dr Parag Hase conducted the proceedings of the programme while Dr Mustajeeb Khan proposed a vote of thanks.