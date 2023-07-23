Marathwada battles inadequate rainfall

Alarming water shortages in irrigation projects

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: As most parts of the state receive abundant rainfall, Marathwada grapples with intermittent showers, with only 37.8 percent of the required rainfall recorded in the past 53 days. Except for Nanded district, all other districts in the region have witnessed unsatisfactory rainfall, leading to a 13 percent deficit in the first phase of kharif crop sowing.

The average rainfall during the four months from June to September is 679.5 mm, while the region has received only 251.1 mm in the last 53 days. Last year, the region witnessed 157 percent (437 mm) of rainfall during the same period, but this year, it has only received 90 mm, severely impacting agricultural activities. As a result of the erratic rain patterns, sowing has been adversely affected, causing concern for farmers.

Moreover, the water storage situation in large, medium, and small irrigation projects adds to the worries. Currently, 11 major projects, 107 medium projects, and 749 small projects report low water storage. Many small-scale projects, vital for supplying water to rural areas, are on the verge of drying up due to inadequate rainfall. Dharashiv and Parbhani districts have received 29 percent rainfall so far. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar 35 percent, Jalna 36, Beed 31, Latur 35, Nanded 47 and Hingoli 40, have also received below-average rainfall.

Concerning situation for water projects

As for medium projects, only 94 out of 749 projects have satisfactory water storage, while 338 projects have medium water storage and 242 projects have less than 25 percent water. Additionally, 59 projects have water storage within 50 percent, and a concerning 9 projects have a mere 75 percent stock. The large projects have only a 36 percent water reserve.