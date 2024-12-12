Marathwada doctors learn latest tech

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Stroke and Neuro-Intervention MES 2.0 conference will take place on Saturday at the Dyotan Auditorium, MGM Medical College. This regional event will focus on advanced treatments for paralysis and cerebrovascular disorders, aiming to educate medical professionals and the public about modern diagnostic and treatment techniques.

The conference provides an opportunity for doctors across Marathwada to learn about the latest technology, surgical guidelines, and timely patient care. Dr. Shivaji Pole, Dr. Rajiv Chaudhary, Dr. Anand Soni, Dr. Raghavan, and Dr. Ishtiyak Shaikh were present at a press conference on Thursday to discuss the event. Secretary of the Organizing Committee, Dr. Shivaji Pole, highlighted the importance of collaboration, stating, “Together with technology, we achieve more success.” Renowned experts like Dr. Anil Karapurkar, a senior neurosurgeon from Mumbai, and Dr. Rashmi Saraf from KEM Hospital will participate. Workshops and poster presentations for resident doctors are among the key features. The event, endorsed by ISVIR, is free for resident doctors and will be inaugurated at 11 am.