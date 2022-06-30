Marathwada lost eminent jurist

Aurangabad, June 29:

I was saddened over the passing away of the senior freedom fighter of the Hyderabad liberation movement and veteran lawyer Kashinath Navandar. In the initial years of Aurangabad Lokmat, we received cooperation from Navandar. He was one of the prominent personalities who strove for getting a bench of the Bombay High Court in Aurangabad. He was active in the Marathwada Janata Vikas Parishad of Govindbhai Shroff. Marathwada has lost an old and erudite personality and veteran jurist in the death of Navandar. Rich tributes to the departed soul.

Rajendra Darda, Editor-in-Chief, Lokmat Group.