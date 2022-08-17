Marathwada steadily growing as a startup hub with 232 registered startups

Aurangabad ranks 8th in the State, 13,519 startups in Maharashtra

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Aurangabad, Aug 17:

The number of startups is increasing in the State in the past few years. With slow and steady progress, Aurangabad has bagged the eighth spot in the State with 155 startups registered in the past two years. Marathwada has 232 startups. There are a total of 13,519 registered startups in Maharashtra.

As per the report released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Maharashtra has witnessed rapid startup growth since 2016-17. The Startup India scheme of the Central government has given a boost to the startup scenario in the State. As per the report, Aurangabad leads in the Marathwada region with 155 startups. The number of registered startups in Beed is 12, Hingoli that had not even a single startup in 2021 has registered four new startups in 2022, Jalna has 11 startups, Nanded has 28 startups, Osmanabad has 10 and Parbhani has 12 startups.

As per the report, young entrepreneurs from rural areas are coming forward in starting their startups with an innovative concept. Despite financial difficulties, many startups are successful. At present there are 13,519 recognized startups in the state. In 2016, the state only had 86 startups. In 2017, the number grew to 1,058, in 2018 it increased to 1,620, in 2019, there were 2,129 startups, 2,685 in 2020, 3,721 in 2021 and 2,220 in 2022 were approved.

72,993 startups in the country

As per the DPIIT , there are 72,993 startups in the country. Cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Pune and Ahmedabad have a total of 34,473 recognized startups. Also, more than 50 percent of startups are located in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. There were only 471 startups in the country in 2016.

Steady progress for Marathwada

The startup growth in Maharashtra began in 2016. The State government has also launched the startup yatra to create awareness regarding startups in the rural areas. Young entrepreneurs have benefited from such initiatives, especially youths in rural parts of Marathwada who are grass root entrepreneurs and making a difference in the agriculture industry through their startups. The number of startups is promising and will increase in the near future, said Ashish Garde, director, MAGIC.

Startups in the State:

District : Startups

Pune : 1,797

Mumbai: 1,750

Thane : 870

Nagpur : 268

Nashik : 204

Raigad : 166

Palghar : 71

Kolhapur: 75