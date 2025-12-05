Marathwada to become drought-free with major water projects

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Marathwada is set to become drought-free with the implementation of major water projects, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said. Under the project, 53 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water from western streams will be diverted to the region. Additionally, out of 100 TMC of floodwater from Sangli and Kolhapur, 35 TMC will be brought to Marathwada through club-diversion initiatives. Northern Maharashtra and Vidarbha will also benefit, making these regions drought-free in the coming years, he added.

The Chief Minister made the announcement during the online inauguration of Maharashtra’s achievement of installing 45,911 solar agricultural pumps in a single month, held on Friday at the Auric Shendra Industrial Area. During the event, a Rs 10,000-crore loan agreement was signed with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to support Maharashtra’s solar pump initiative. The scheme aims to generate over 16,000 MW of solar power next year, boosting irrigation and agriculture across the state. Water experts stressed the need for greater awareness about the impact of drought. “The younger generation often does not realize the effects of water scarcity. Understanding its consequences is crucial for our future,” experts said. Water expert Shankarrao Nagare welcomed the government’s move. “We support CM Fadnavis’ decision. Water should first be supplied to drought-hit areas—starting with Dharashiv, then Latur, and parts of Beed. We must also safeguard our rights to 8.5% of Krishna Valley water to ensure the region receives its rightful share,” he said. Officials said these measures, along with river-linking and floodwater diversion projects, will strengthen water availability, support agriculture, and help Marathwada become a sustainable, drought-resilient region.