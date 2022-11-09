Marathwada water grid project to be rejuvenated

Administrative visit by Israeli delegation

Aurangabad:

With the transfer of power in the State, the hopes of the Marathwada water grid project have been raised again. A three member delegation led by Dr Lior Assaf along with the ambassador of Israel held an administrative level meeting with district collector Astik Kumar Pandey regarding water grid work and water management in Aurangabad district on Wednesday. The scheme was stalled for the past two and a half years.

Planning of water required for agriculture, drinking and industries will be done in the grid. A total of Rs 10,595 crores was sanctioned for this work in the first phase. However, that work was stopped from 2020 during the tender process. The plan is to connect 11 dams namely Jayakwadi, Ujani, Yeldari, Siddheshwar, Vishnupuri, Seena Kolegaon, Majalgaon, Nimna Terna, Nimna Manad, Isapur and Penganga with a large dam.

The diameter of the water channel used in the grid will be as large as the car. According to some hydrologists, the water grid is geographically and technologically incorrect, but the scheme will be successful as it is using Israeli technology. Giving more information, collector Pandey said, the delegation of Israel took information about the works in Smart City and water management in Aurangabad district.

About Marathwada water grid

The company has prepared a DPR with Rs 22 crore. The main waterline is proposed to be 1330 km long and the plan is to interconnect 11 dams. The total water lines will be of 3220 km to provide water in each tehsil. A provision of Rs 10,595 crores was made in the first phase of the work. The division will need 960 TMC of water by 2050, for which this project was sanctioned.