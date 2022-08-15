Marijuana seller arrested

Aurangabad, Aug 14:

The NDPS team of police arrested a man for stocking and selling marijuana illegally. Crime Branch Police Inspector Avinash Aghav said that the police seized cash, 4.24 kg marijuana (ganja) and a mobile phone worth Rs 58,688 from him.

The special squad received information that Bharat Gagan Gagade (21, Baluchi Galli, Naregaon) was storing and selling marijuana near Jolly Board Company in Chikalthana area.

The team consisting of PSI Hareshwar Ghuge, ASI Naseem Khan Shabbir Khan, constables Vishal Sonwane, Mahesh Ugle, Dharmaraj Gaikwad, Suresh Bhise, Datta Dubhalkar, Prajakta Waghmare laid a trap and caught Bharat Gagde while selling ganja.

When the police searched his bag, they found 4.24 kg grams of marijuana, a mobile phone, and cash worth Rs 58,688 in total. A case was registered in this case at MIDC Cidco Police Station.