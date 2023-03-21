Markets gear up for Gudi Padwa with huge surge in demand

-Traders offer wide range of products with attractive discounts to lure customers

-Automobile and electronic markets expected to be most crowded

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city is all set to witness a surge in the markets on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, which marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year. The traders in the city have offered a wide range of products ranging from mobile phones, electronics, properties, automobiles, clothes, furniture and more.

Traders in the city are gearing up for a huge rush of buyers, who are expected to throng the markets in large numbers. The excitement among the traders is palpable, as they prepare to showcase their best products and offer attractive discounts to lure customers. The markets are expected to witness a turnover of several crores of rupees, making it a significant occasion for the traders.

Mobile and electronic markets are expected to be the most crowded, with customers looking to upgrade their gadgets and appliances. The property market is also expected to see a surge in demand, as people look to invest in real estate on this auspicious day. Automobile showrooms will also see a lot of footfall, with customers looking to purchase new vehicles.

The readymade clothing and furniture markets will also see a huge rush, as customers look to revamp their homes and wardrobes for the New Year. The markets will offer a wide range of options to choose from, with something to suit every budget and taste.

Gold and silver in huge demand

Gold and silver shops are expected to see a huge rush of buyers, as the metal is considered auspicious on this day. The demand for gold and silver is expected to be high, with customers looking to purchase jewellry, coins, and bars as a symbol of prosperity and good luck.

Best deals and discounts

The traders are all set to offer a delightful shopping experience for the customers by offering the best deals and discounts to make it a memorable day for their customers. The surge in demand and turnover is expected to boost the local economy and bring prosperity to the city, said Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh president Sanjay Kankariya.

Boom in vehicle markets

Bookings have crossed all records in the vehicle market. Around 500 four-wheelers and 1200 two-wheelers have been booked for Gudi Padwa, said Mahesh Rathi of the automobile association.