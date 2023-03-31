Markets lose Rs 24 crore in stone pelting and arson

Sparse crowd in shops on Ram Navmi, gurupushyamrut and first Friday of Ramadan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the night before Ram Navami, an incident of stone pelting and arson occurred in Kiradpura area, which was repeated again on Friday in Ohar village on Jatwada road in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. As a result, the market was affected and customers turned their backs on the shops for two days. The Marathwada Chambers of Trade and Commerce reported a loss of Rs 24 crore turnover in the last two days due to the riots.

The market was expected to have a huge turnover due to the coincidence of Ram Navmi and Gurupushyamrut, but the news of the riots caused consumers to avoid coming to the market. Women were advised to avoid new purchases for the time being as there was no indication of what would happen in the city. Traders suffered the consequences as the turnover of crores came to a halt. Fruit sales were also affected by 20 percent, and the sale of gold and jewellery on Gurupushyamrut were particularly impacted on the day. The incidents have spread an atmosphere of anxiety among the businessmen as goods worth lakhs and crores are kept in the shops. The situation highlights the far-reaching impact of riots on the market and the local economy.

Loss of Rs 24 crores

The riots have a far-reaching effect on the market. In the last two days, the markets have seen a loss of Rs 24 crore turnover in two days. In this too, the calculation of auspicious occasions affected the sales of clothes, gold and silver the most, said Adeshpalsingh Chhabda, president, Marathwada Chambers of Trade and Commerce.

20 percent impact on fruit sales

There is a huge turnover of fruits in the month of Ramadan. The market was affected by the riots. But, the sale of fruits got impacted. Because, the sale of fruits is the same. However, on the occasion of Ram Navmi on Thursday, the sales of melons, ramphal, and grapes were affected, said Ashfaq Mohammad, fruit seller.

Traders suffer the consequences

Currently there are annual grain buying days. However, after the riots, the grain market customers have disappeared in the last two days. The traders have to bear the consequences of the riots. Because, the turnover of crores has stopped, Sanjay Kankaria, president, Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh.