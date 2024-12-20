Marking of plots on grazing land

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

There is government grazing land in Gut Nos. 26 and 27 at Sahajatapur. Despite this, the plots have been marked on it and are being sold. Hence, an alert activist Satish Devkhale, through a memorandum, to the revenue administration has demanded an inquiry and the removal of the encroachments from the land. The memorandum was submitted to the resident deputy collector Vinod Khirolkar, who then directed the tehsildar to probe the matter.

The complaint enclosed photostat copies of land documents, along with a ‘Mukhtyarnama’ (Power of attorney), including a resolution of the Grampanchayat (dated May 14, 1990). The resolution stated that 15,800 square feet of land in Gut No. 26 of Gopalpur-Sahajatapur should be permanently allotted for livelihood purposes, stated the application received by the Grampanchayat. The resolution bears the signature and stamp of the Gram Sevak. However, Tehsildar Ramesh Mundlod has stated that the Grampanchayat does not have the authority to make such a resolution.