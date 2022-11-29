Maroof gets Ph D in Business Administration

Aurangabad :

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) has conferred Ph D upon Mohd Abdul Maroof in Business Administration.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘Critical Analysis of HR Practices for Contractual Manpower in Selected Manufacturing Industries of Maharashtra (with Special Reference to Aurangabad District) under the guidance of Dr Amol Murgai, research guide and assistant professor at International Centre of Excellence in Engineering and Management.