Andhra CM asks officials to assess crop losses due to unseasonal rains

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 19 : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday asked officials to assess the crop losses due to unseasonal rains so that help could be given to the affected farmers.

The CM also directed officials to start a listing of the crop loss immediately.

All the District Collectors were directed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Reddy, to complete the enumeration of lost crops in a week, take steps to help the farmers who suffered crop loss due to untimely rains, review the situation frequently and take proper steps to avoid adverse incidents in the rain-affected areas.

